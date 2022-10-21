Trial of 65-year-old man accused of raping girl, 2, continues

By Aisha Tamba

The fourth prosecution witness in the alleged rape case involving a 65-year-old man and a 28-month girl in Faji Kunda testified before Justice ZN Mboob of the Bakau High Court in Mile 7.

The witness, Amie, sells food opposite the compound where the accused lives and the alleged rape was reported to have taken place.

She told the court: “One Friday, I was sitting where I sell when I heard the mother of the young girl yelling that I should go help her. I ran into the compound and she told me the accused destroyed her daughter. I lifted the child’s leg and saw blood oozing out of her private part. The mother said she could not walk and that is when I carried the child to the Faji Kunda health centre. As the child was bleeding, the doctor recommended we should take her to Kanifing General Hospital.”

Amie said after the doctors confirmed that the child was raped, they reported the matter to the police.

Amie further narrated that the mother told her that the young girl wanted to urinate and that was how she took her to the toilet in the compound and proceeded to get water from a tap in a school located opposite the home.

“When she came back to cleanse her child, she found her crying and blood was oozing out of her,” Amie said.

In response to a question from the defence counsel, Amie said the accused was the only male in the compound at the time. She said the mother also confirmed that at the time of leaving to fetch the water, the accused was the only man in the compound and that he was the only man she found in the compound when she returned.

The court granted the state counsel’s request for an adjournment to call another witness. The matter continues on Wednesday.