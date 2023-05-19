Introducing Fatty Capital – The emergence of the first Gambian investment hub  

Fatty Capital is a global company based in the UK and also registered in The Gambia. It is dedicated to raising funds from Gambians in the diaspora and at home and investing these funds across multiple sectors to create and manage investors’ wealth thus helping The Gambia’s most ambitious change-makers define the future.

Fatty Capital works with its clients as one team with a shared ambition to create an income pool from which investments can be made across different areas of the Gambian economy. By doing this, we commit to redefining The Gambia’s industrial complex, while creating wealth for all our stakeholders. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver faster and more enduring outcomes, that are better, safer and more profitable. Our five-year commitment is to invest more than US$100 million in various businesses and services in The Gambia, and also around the world; bringing our talent, expertise and insight to organisations tackling today’s urgent challenges in the financial, housing, insurance, Fintech and e-commerce, entertainment, agriculture and educational sectors.

The Gambia, known as the Smiling Coast of Africa, presents a host of investment opportunities across various sectors. The country is blessed with stunning natural beauty, pristine beaches, and diverse wildlife and attracts tourists from around the world seeking sun, sea, and adventure.

In this regard, investing in the tourism and hospitality sector offers enormous growth potential, including hotel development, eco-tourism ventures, and supporting infrastructure projects.

With a favourable climate and fertile soil, The Gambia also has immense agricultural potential.

At Fatty Capital, our brand vision is to promote racial and tribal equity, social justice, economic development and empowerment for Gambians. We have an ambitious plan of creating over 300,000 jobs for Gambians in The Gambia and within the world and to create wealth for Gambians through their investments. These engagements will enable us to raise 1,000 new Gambian millionaires. Fatty Capital is closing down on investments in the first Digital Islamic Insurance company coming soon in The Gambia and every Gambian is urged to invest before the end of this May 2023.

Investments start from as little as D50,000 for a share and 1% share of the company at D500,000 as we move to raise a capital of D50 million for the insurance for equity ownership for the life of the company. Investors will enjoy both capital growth and dividend payments whenever the insurance makes profit for distribution on yearly basis on whatever dividend is declared. Other hot investments opening for investments in Gambia soon is Taxi App, Booking App and many more and other overseas investment opportunities are investing in Supersonicz Money Transfer in UK, Wisebanq, Digital Bank in Europe from investments from as little as £1,000 per share. We have different investment portfolios starting from just £1,000 per share in various companies, based on the issued shares to give equal opportunities to all. For more information about our unique investment opportunities in The Gambia and globally, visit our website at www.fattycapital.com or email us at [email protected] Fatty Capital is launched by the renowned Gambian entrepreneur, a philanthropist and millionaire investor, Mr Almamo Fatty, a UK-based Gambian businessman. Fatty Capital, invest for your future.