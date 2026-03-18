Iranian ambassador lauds Kandeh for solidarity

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In a bold diplomatic gesture, the Iranian ambassador in Senegal has penned a letter to Mamma Kandeh, head of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) party, commending his steadfast support for Iran during heightened geopolitical strains.

The letter shared with The Standard underscored Kandeh’s vocal defence of Iran’s sovereignty, positioning him as a key ally in Gambian opposition circles amid renewed bilateral ties between Banjul and Tehran.

Ambassador Hassan Asgari expressed his appreciation for Kandeh’s kind message of sympathy and solidarity following the passing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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Ambassador Asgari wrote: “On behalf of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I wish to convey our heartfelt gratitude to you, to the people of the Republic of The Gambia for your compassionate words and support during this difficult time. Your thoughtful message and prayers are deeply valued. They reflect the spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and understanding that exists between our peoples. Such expressions of solidarity bring comfort to the Iranian nation as we honour the legacy of our late leader and continue our commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation among nations.”