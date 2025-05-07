JACK EDGES MAJORITY DECISION OVER MIKAELYAN, KEEPS WBC BELT

- Advertisement -

Badou Jack nicked a tight decision over Noel Mikaelyan, cementing his status as the WBC cruiserweight champion.

Jack won a majority decision on scores of 114-114, 115-113, and 115-113. Bad Left Hook’s two unofficial score cards both favored Mikaelyan at 115-113, but this was a fight that reasonably could have gone either way on that score or been a draw, and the judges did fine work on this one.

Jack was fighting for the first time since winning the WBC title in February 2023, and Mikaelyan for the first time since winning the same, then-vacated WBC title in November 2023. Various fights for both fell through in the interim, and this was not the originally scheduled fight tonight, but we got a good, competitive, smart bit of boxing from these two veterans.

We saw both fighters make adjustments, get second winds, and compete at a high level with toughness and veteran savvy. You really couldn’t ask much more from two fighters who had been stuck on the sidelines so long.

