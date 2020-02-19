Jarju Faces Choice Between Senegal And Gambia

By Omar Jatta

Abdou Jarju, a young Casa Sports midfielder will have to make a choice between The Gambia and Senegal when he decides his international career.

Last week he caused outrage among Gambian fans following his reported controversial decision to join the Senegalese U20 CHAN team, despite been born in The Gambia, although he is understood to have a Senegalese ancestry through his grandparents and has a Senegalese passport.

His selection was confirmed by the Casa Sport media through their social media feeds, where they expressed their delight about the call-up of some of their players including Jarju to the Senegalese U20 team, who are currently taking part in the Arab U20 Cup in Riyadh as a guest team .

The club’s secretary general Saika Bodian is quoted in the APS (Agence de Press Sénégalaise) to have confirmed that Jarju holds a Senegalese passport.

“I know that he has a Senegalese passport, it is like most children born in border villages between the two countries,” said SG Bodian, before adding that the players transfer to Casa Sport was only made possible due to his Senegalese citizenship, because of his age.

“In view of his age, he could not even be transferred even if he played in a Gambian club. We took advantage of his Senegalese citizenship to establish a license for him,” explained Bodian.

However, according the paper, a GFF official also confirmed the Gambian nationality of the young striker, specifying however that in view of his age, “he is eligible for both the young Lions and the Young Scorpions”.

The star later withdrew from the Senegalese teamdue to an injury.

Meanwhile the player has been awarded Casa Sports’ player of the month, the Jules Francois Bocandé FM Fénération Award.

The Former Tallinding United midfielder received the award from the Ziguinchor-based club’s former coach MadiawBeyé at their home ground before their game against Douances FC at the stade de Aline Sitoe Diatta in Ziguinchor on Sunday.

The monthly award, which is named after the late Casa Sport and famous Senegalese international striker, Jules Francios Bocandé, is to recognise the contribution of the club’s best performers each month.