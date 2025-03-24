Judiciary swears new judge

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow, on Wednesday, swore-in Justice Adenike Coker as a High Court Judge.

Justice Adenike Coker hails from Lagos State in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In her welcoming remarks, Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay, President of the Gambia Judges Association, welcomed Justice Coker at the High Court bench.

She expressed optimism that Justice Coker would make significant contributions and uphold the values of justice and excellence in the legal profession.

Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay disclosed that the new judge is a skilled negotiator, mediator, and a leader with a Master of Laws (LLM) from Kings College, London.

Justice Ceesay further disclosed that Justice Coker, elevated to the Lagos State Judiciary in May 2001, sat in all subject divisions of the Court, including lands, family and probate, commercial, criminal, general, and civil in both Lagos and Ikeja Judicial Divisions.

She asserted that Justice Coker is a member of various local and International judicial associations, including the International Bar Association (Judges Forum), National and International Association of Women Judges, Zonta International, International Women’s Society (IWS) and Women in Business (Winbiz).