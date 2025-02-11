KAC finance director explains withdrawal of 9million from council

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The director of finance at Kuntaur Area Council, Morro Keita, explained the queried withdrawal of D9 million from council’s account while testifying at the Local Government Commission of Inquiry yesterday.

Asked by Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez to explain the D9,843,652 “significant withdrawals”, Keita explained: “The withdrawals were all for salary payments except for D105,000 which was for council’s projects. I can tell you how those monies were spent.”

- Advertisement -

He tendered documents to the commission showing how the monies were spent.

Asked whether the payments were processed through the required procurement channels, Morro Keita responded, “I’m not sure. I’m not sure, I cannot say yes; I cannot say no”.

He said during the period of disbursement in 2019, the procurement officer was absent on study leave.