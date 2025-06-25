Kartong inaugurates over D2M mortuary

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The community of Kartong Sunday inaugurated its first ever state of the art mortuary worth D2.7 million. The mortuary which has two rooms for Muslims and Christians and stationed at the village health centre, was built through community mobilisation.

Alh Ebrima Fabou Manneh, the financial controller of the Kartong Task Force, said the mortuary project was initiated by visionary and dedicated individuals from Kartong who shared a common mission to drive development in their homeland.

- Advertisement -

“Representing diverse age groups and backgrounds, these individuals united their efforts to successfully execute this project, with Allah’s will and guidance.”

He added that the project was accomplished through generous contributions from individuals, clubs, and groups who provided financial, cash and technical support.

“The project is a testament of community spirit, generosity, and commitment to development. Through financial contributions from various individuals and organisations, the project was successfully executed with a total D2,712,275,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Sheikh Kawsu Manneh, the Imam Ratib of Kartong village, said the mortuary will help address the challenges the village was facing when it comes securing corpes especially those who die at sea.

James Gibba, a representative from the Christian community, said the new mortuary is even more important to the Christian community because in most cases they keep their dead bodies little longer compared to the Muslims.