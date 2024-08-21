Kotu community gets first-ever recreational center

- Advertisement -

The community of Kotu received its first-ever recreational center over the weekend. The center which housed a 6-aside football park, children’s playground, and other important facilities came under the Kanifing Environmental Transformation Program (KETP) project, funded by the European Union.

The handing-over gathered vibrant personalities from the council, youth, and members of the community.

During his deliberation, the councilor of Kotu Ward Lamin Jammeh thanked the project management and its partners for what he described as the first time happening in the council. Jammeh echoes the importance of the center and urges both the park management committee and inhabitants within the community to work closely for the greater good of Kotu.

Lamin said: “The park is for the community and we need to work on it. KETP has done its work and now it is left to us. We need to make sure we sustain this park so that it can deter children from going to the seaside.”

Lamin Kuyateh, the youth representative of the Kotu community laments the significance of the park’s sustainability and management. He highlighted the crucial role elders of the community played in reserving the space they now have as a recreational center.

Kuyateh said: “Giving us the park is one thing, but to be able to keep it is another thing. As a team, we want more than what the project has given us in the park. We won’t only stop at sustainability; we want to improve the park. Looking at the proximity of the park to the road, there are a lot of benefits that we can tap from it.”

Lamin highlights that the park can be used as a business center which will be able to generate revenue that can be used to maintain the park. Further, he said can create job opportunities for young people within the community.

The Project Manager of the KETP, Lamin Sanyang underscores the project management committee’s commitment to support the community of Kotu in the proper management and sustainability of the park. Sanyang applauded the young people of the community for the immense job they have done.

Sanyang said: “I am very impressed with the work these youths have done. They developed their strategies on how to manage the park. As the project management team, we are doing a handing over, however, we will do our utmost to support you and ensure the management and sustainability go accordingly.”

Other speakers included Kemo Bojang, Youth Councillor, Deputy Mayor, Binta Janneh, Chief Executive Officer Pa Sait Ceesay, and women’s rep.

The recreational facility will provide the Kotu community with numerous opportunities geared towards reducing unemployment, providing avenues for young people, and as well generate income for the upkeep of the facility.