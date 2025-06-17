Leadership matters. South Africa National Dialogue

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

As we wallow in the crossroads 9 years after the end of dictatorship, every passing day raises the question as to whether the leadership of this country has the will, vision, commitment, and ethics capable of salvaging The Gambia. Otherwise, by now, we would have had a new Constitution ushering the third republic with a comprehensive reform of laws and institutions after thorough and peaceful implementation of recommendations of the TRRC and Janneh Commission.

When I look around Africa and the world, I always see crucial elements of good leadership that a country needs. Last week I shared an initiative by Pres Mahama of Ghana when he launched a Code of Conduct for Ministers and Political Appointees. We have seen how Pres Diomaye Faye in Senegal takes measures to address corruption. Now it is the turn of Pres. Ramaphosa in South Africa who decides to convene the country’s first national dialogue scheduled for August 15, 2025, to address challenges facing their country. He has decided not to politicise or manipulate it.

Here is how the South African Broadcasting Service (SABC) reported the decision:

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed over 30 people to form the Eminent Persons Group that will guide the National Dialogue. They include former Electoral Commission Chairperson Brigalia Bam, former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron, Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis, Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi, and former MP Lindiwe Mazibuko.

Ramaphosa made the announcement yesterday.

He says the group reflects South Africa’s diversity as well as a proven commitment to the advancement of social cohesion and nation-building.

Ramaphosa says, “Through the National Dialogue we seek a shared vision of what it means to be a South African and develop a new national ethos and a common value system.”

“It is an opportunity to forge a new social compact for the development of our country, a compact that will unite all South Africans with clear responsibilities for different stakeholders; government, business, labour, civil society, men and women, communities, and citizens.”

Back to The Gambia.

This is the kind of idea some of us have been calling for since 2017 to no avail. We kicked off the ‘Gambia We Want’ dialogue at TANGO with the hope of having a national conference.

When the issue of the new constitution came, I had argued for the creation of a national constituent assembly to review and approve the draft constitution. This was because I felt we could obtain national consensus, ownership, and legitimacy with such a body than to take our draft constitution to the National Assembly where it would definitely be hijacked by partisan and personal interests.

In 2024, while the idea of a national dialogue was in the right direction, Barrow messed up the implementation when he turned it into a government-controlled affair to control the narrative with the intention to vindicate themselves with self-righteous slogans. What has been the result: After two national dialogues, the country remains ever more polarised with unending challenges today than ever before.

I hope Pres Barrow and his team will learn from other leaders and countries, and above all listen to and accept the advice and criticisms of fellow citizens so as to put this country on the right path.

Until we address the foundational issues of this country, no number of projects, strategic plans, budgets, facilities or policies will make a lasting and meaningful difference. Time will tell.

This country is our collective heritage, and so we will not sit here for anyone to sweet-talk or loudmouth or mislead our people and undermine our collective destiny with self-righteous slogans and bravado.

For The Gambia, Our Homeland.