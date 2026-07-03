Lt Col Abdullahi assumes command of Nigerian contingent in Gambia

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The Nigerian Contingent serving under the Ecowas Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) on the 29th June 2026, conducted a Change of Command Ceremony, during which Lieutenant Colonel Yahaya Mohammed Abdullahi formally assumed command of the Nigerian Contingent 11.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of the one-year tour of duty of the outgoing Contingent Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Agada, who handed over command after leading the Nigerian Contingent 10.

The event symbolised the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Agada to Lieutenant Colonel Yahaya Mohammed Abdullahi, reaffirming the continuity of leadership and the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to the Ecowas mandate of promoting peace, security, and stability in The Gambia.

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In his farewell remarks, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Agada congratulated his successor on his appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the contingent with professionalism, dedication, and distinction.

He urged all officers and soldiers to accord the new Contingent Commander their unwavering loyalty, cooperation, and support, noting that the success of any commander depends largely on the commitment and discipline of the personnel under his command.

The ceremony was attended by officers and soldiers of the Nigerian contingent, who witnessed the symbolic handover of command, reflecting the professionalism, discipline, and seamless continuity that characterise Nigerian peace support operations.

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Following the ceremony, personnel of the outgoing Nigerian Contingent 10 departed The Gambia for Nigeria on Monday, 29 June 2026, having completed their one-year peacekeeping mission under the Ecowas Mission in The Gambia.