ABUBAKR BARRY JOINS RED BULLS

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Abubakr Barry has moved from Austria Vienna to FC Red Bull Salzburg. The 25-year-old Gambian signed a contract with Red Bulls running until 30 June 2029.

The tall Gambian has two seasons of experience in the ADMIRAL Bundesliga, having made 70 appearances for the Vienna-based club, recording six goals and eight assists.

The Gambian senior international – capped nine times – has stood out particularly for his strength in duels and his technical ability in central midfield.

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Marcus Mann, managing director of sport at the club said this of Abu: “’The player has already shown what he is capable of in the Bundesliga. We are convinced that he hasn’t yet reached his full potential and will demonstrate that here with us. We are delighted that he is joining FC Red Bull Salzburg and training with us from Monday.”

I am very happy that the transfer has gone through and that I am now at FC Red Bull Salzburg. It was actually a very easy decision for me, as I had my heart set on Salzburg quite early on. I already know the club a little from previous matches against them, so I know what to expect – in terms of the style of football played here and their aims, namely winning titles. That is what I want to achieve too, and I will do everything I can to make it happen.

The Gambian international commented: “I am very happy that the transfer has gone through and that I am now at FC Red Bull Salzburg. It was actually a very easy decision for me, as I had my heart set on Salzburg quite early on. I already know the club a little from previous matches against them, so I know what to expect – in terms of the style of football played here and their aims, namely winning titles. That is want to achieve too, and I will do everything I can to make it happen.”