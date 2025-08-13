MAHDI CAMARA AND NICE AGREED ON FOUR-YEAR DEAL

- Advertisement -

Mahdi Camara has reached an agreement with Nice for a summer transfer.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Franck Haise was asked about the possible arrival of Mahdi Camara. The coach confirmed the club’s interest in the player. “He’s a good player, that’s for sure. And good players are often good signings,” responded the Nice manager.

Since then, Les Aiglons have stepped up their efforts to sign the Brest midfielder. On Tuesday, RMC Sport reported that Camara has reached an agreement with the Riviera club on a four-year contract. All that remains is for Nice to reach a deal with SB29 to finalise the arrival of The Gambian international.