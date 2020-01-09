Man who stabbed policeman gets one year

By Bruce Asemota

One Paul Mendy was recently convicted and sentenced by Magistrate Isatou O. Njie at the Brikama Magistrates’ court for assaulting a police officer with a knife.

Mendy, from Brikama Nyambai was found guilty for unlawfully assaulting Lamin Colley, a police officer, by stabbing him with a knife while executing his duties on 23 August, 2019 at Brikama Nyambai.

He was sentenced to pay the sum of D1,000 in default to one year imprisonment and ordered to pay the sum of D5,000 as compensation to the victim in default to serve six (6) months imprisonment.

Cadet Inspector Kemo Y. Manneh represented the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the case.