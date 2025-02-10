Media Council members sensitise on monitoring of ethical violations

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), in partnership with the Gambia Press Union, Tuesday commenced a 2-day capacity building for media council members on media monitoring of ethical violations.

Held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre, the sensitisation also focused on the development of a guideline on media monitoring of ethical violations.

It is funded by the EU-support project focusing on consolidating democracy in the Gambia.

Jainaba Faye, IDEA Country rep, said the media is a pillar of democracy as its Responsibility is to inform and hold those in power accountable.

“The Media fosters informed debate and encourages healthy exchanges. However, when the media prioritises sensationalism over accuracy, clicks over credibility, or political agendas over impartiality; they betray the sacred duty of this noble profession,” she said.

Madam Faye argued that ethical violations such as spreading misinformation, invading privacy, or amplifying hate speech erodes trust and fractures the very foundations of society.

“This Capacity building forms part of two activities, which will eventually end with the development of a standard guide to govern the way GPU and the media council monitor ethical violations in The Gambia,” she explained.

To address issues of ethical violation within the media, she added, media houses must first self-regulate by creating internal mechanisms to address issues of ethics and compliance.

“In addition, national bodies like the Gambia Press Union and the Gambia Media Council must serve as effective and independent watchdogs.”

“By actively monitoring media ethics, we contribute to a culture where truth is valued, misinformation is curtailed, and the media remains a pillar of democracy rather than its adversary. This ongoing vigilance ensures that the The media not only reports the news but does so in a way that reflects the highest standards of integrity, thereby maintaining or even enhancing its role in society,” she stated.

Raphael Brigandi, the deputy head of mission of the European Union Delegation to The Gambia, said the EU recognises the challenges that media practitioners face in The Gambia, including the slow pace of media law reforms.

“The GPU and the media council play a key role in defending the rights of journalists and promoting and upholding the highest professional standards for journalism in The Gambia.”

He said the EU intends to continue supporting initiatives that strengthen media capacity, promote self-regulation, enhance accountability, and empower journalists with the knowledge needed to protect their rights.

“Ethical Journalism safeguards the credibility of the media and upholds the fundamental rights of citizens,” he added.

Sheriff Saidykhan, the vice president of the Gambia Press Union, said the development of a media monitoring guide will enhance the implementation of the Charter.

At the end of the sensitisation, IDEA donated 500 copies of the validated assault battery guide for journalists to the GPU.