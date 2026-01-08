Mimbarr donates assistive equipment to support PWDs

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Mimbarr Association, through the Mimbarr Foundation recently donated assistive equipment to Bakoteh Orphanage and children’s shelter aimed at easing mobility challenges faced by persons with disabilities, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive social protection in The Gambia.

The handover ceremony brought together government officials, development partners and civil society organisations, with the donation comprising mobility aids, medical tables, chairs for medical personnel and a motorised wheelchair.

- Advertisement -

The support targets persons with disabilities and institutions providing social welfare services.

Founder of the Mimbarr Foundation, Ousainou Allen, said the organisation prioritises education and support for vulnerable groups and relies heavily on partnerships with government institutions to achieve wider national impact.

He noted that the Foundation’s work is guided by a rights-based approach that promotes dignity and inclusion rather than charity.

- Advertisement -

Founded in 2012, the Mimbarr Foundation has partnered with several organisations, including the United States-based ICRA Foundation, and has worked with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on interventions for out-of-school children, including those in Daras, Majlis and Tafidh institutions.

Allen also called for the full implementation of the Disabilities Act and the operationalisation of the National Public Buildings and Facilities Policy to improve accessibility across public institutions.

He commended the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare for its coordination role and collaboration with disability-focused institutions.

UNICEF country representative Ms Nafisa Binte Shafique highlighted the organisation’s continued partnership with the ministry, stressing that support for children and vulnerable groups must be grounded in rights.

She said UNICEF’s assistance goes beyond donations and includes training caregivers and government staff on early childhood development, as well as supporting referral systems for vulnerable children.

Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, welcomed the donations and thanked the Mimbar Foundation, UNICEF and other partners for their support to the Shelter for Children and the Home for the Elderly.

She said the items would improve living conditions and uphold the rights of children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Minister Kinteh added that the donations would be distributed transparently, with some items allocated to other shelters across the country, and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening partnerships to advance social welfare and protection nationwide.