Zinta convocation inspires leadership, nation building across Africa

By Sirrah Touray

The Zinta Institute recently held its third convocation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of four graduates who are now prepared to lead and serve their communities.

This event marks another important milestone for the institution, which continues to grow and make a positive impact across Africa.

The ceremony featured moving speeches from key leaders including Dr. Umaru Tanimu, President of Zinta Institute Gambia Chapter, Mr. Bakary Badjie terminal manager Barra, and Mr. Ebrima M. Njie, Director of Smart Kids Academy. Each speaker encouraged the graduates to use their education not just for personal success, but to contribute meaningfully to national development and social transformation.

Dr Umaru the President of the Zinta institute Gambia chapter opened the ceremony with a powerful message about the evolving nature of education. He emphasised that education is not merely about acquiring certificates but about transforming individuals through character, integrity, and lifelong learning. Dr. Umaru urged graduates to uphold the core values of Zinta integrity, service, and excellence and to use their education to serve their communities and nation. He highlighted the institution’s presence beyond The Gambia, with branches in Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria and other African countries, showcasing its commitment to nurturing leaders across Africa. Dr. Umaru encouraged graduates to be ambassadors of change, focusing on leadership rooted in service and responsibility.

Mr Bakary Badjie the terminal manager in Barra, reminded graduates that success is just more than academic achievement but it requires perseverance, dedication, and strong character. He called on the graduates to become problem solvers who contribute positively to society. Mr. Badjie stressed the importance of adapting to change and maintaining a passion for lifelong learning. His speech motivated graduates to use their skills and knowledge to uplift themselves and the communities they serve.

Mr Ebrima Njie, the founder of smart kids academy in Barra, spoke with deep passion for education and national development. He stressed the importance of creating leaders who are trained, passionate, and ready to tackle the country’s challenges.

Mr Njie urged Gambians to join Zinta Institution in its mission to nurture capable leaders who will contribute to the nation’s progress. He welcomed everyone warmly and expressed his confidence in the graduates’ ability to drive positive change.

Dr Raifa Kazeen the Dean of the institute, encouraged Gambians to take part in Zinta’s programmes to contribute to national development.

He emphasised the importance of education for empowering individuals and communities, urging more people to join the institution to become active participants in building a stronger Gambia, and Africa at large.