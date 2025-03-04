Minister Kinteh launches D10M Ramadan aid

- Advertisement -

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh, has launched a D10 million Ramadan Aid initiative targeting 1,417 vulnerable families. The program supported by Africa Relief and Community Development (ARCD) provides essential food baskets to support communities during the holy month of Ramadan. This effort aligns with the organisation’s broader mission to alleviate poverty and empower marginalised groups, especially women and children, across The Gambia.

The initiative also seeks to respond to growing concerns over rising food prices and economic challenges faced by many Gambians during Ramadan. It aims to ensure that needy families can observe the month with dignity and adequate resources.

The project will also support needy families in Casamance, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

The initiative, which provides essential food items such as rice, sugar, and cooking oil, is designed to ease the burden on vulnerable families.

Minister Kinteh commended ARCD and its partners for their commitment to humanitarian work, emphasising that such initiatives align with the government’s efforts to support vulnerable communities.

“This initiative is highly commendable because it complements the government’s ongoing efforts to reach the most vulnerable, particularly in the most remote communities,” Minister Kinteh stated.

She added: “We welcome organisations like ARCD, whose work makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. That is why I did not hesitate to be part of this launch today.”

She further expressed appreciation to all donors, philanthropists, and well-wishers who continuously support government-led and community-driven initiatives.

“The government belongs to everyone, and we encourage all partners to come forward with similar efforts that strengthen our collective mission of social welfare and development,” she added.

Mohammad Maani, the West Africa Regional Director of ARCD, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to humanitarian service, stating that the Ramadan Food Basket initiative not only provides relief but also fulfills an important sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).