Turkish becomes fourth foreign language at UTG

Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Efe announced that they are in the process of signing a cooperation protocol with the University of the Gambia for Turkish language courses.

“The university currently offers German, English and French as foreign languages. We have reached an agreement to introduce Turkish as the fourth language,” he said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Efe evaluated the activities of Yunus Emre Institute across the African continent.

He stated that they are carrying out various initiatives through cultural centres across Africa.

“In line with the Africa Partnership Project, we organise events that introduce our country based on the principles of equal partnership and mutual benefit. This contributes to the establishment of new friendships and the strengthening of existing relations,” he said.

In addition to teaching Turkish to foreigners, the institute also promotes Türkiye through exhibitions, film screenings, traditional arts courses, culinary events, concerts and festivals, Efe added.

Highlighting that YEE operates 92 cultural centres in 68 countries, Efe noted that 15 of these centres are located in Africa.

He listed the institute’s cultural centres in North Africa as Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia, while the ones in sub-Saharan Africa include Burundi, Gambia, South Africa, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Explaining that they organise events based on the unique dynamics of each country, Efe said: “We arrange diverse activities considering the local dynamics. Along with cultural events, we also hold programs that align with the Africa Partnership Project’s principles of equal partnership and mutual benefit. These efforts help build new friendships and strengthen existing ties.”

Efe reported that in 2024, YEE’s 15 cultural centres in Africa hosted 107 events with approximately 35,000 participants, and over 5,000 students are currently learning Turkish.

He also revealed plans to open two new cultural centres in Africa soon, adding: “The establishment process of the cultural center in Gambia is ongoing. We will officially begin operations within the next two weeks. Gambia has been an important country for us, particularly due to military cooperation that began in the 1990s. The interest in Türkiye is growing. Many military personnel and police officers have travelled to Türkiye to learn Turkish.”

Efe noted that Gambia was the first country in Africa to shut down Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) affiliated schools and emphasized the Gambian people’s strong affinity for Türkiye.

“In Gambia, apart from those learning Turkish for official purposes, the public previously had no opportunity for Turkish education. Since announcing the opening of our cultural center, many people have reached out via social media and email to inquire about our courses,” he said.

Efe concluded by stating that they are finalising a cooperation agreement with the University of the Gambia: “The university currently offers only German, English and French as foreign languages. We have agreed to introduce Turkish as the fourth language. With the strong support of our ambassador and all institutions and organisations, we continue our efforts.”