MINTEH REFLECTS ON “MIXED” SEASON AT BRIGHTON

By Dominic Scurr

Yankuba Minteh has reflected on a ‘mixed’ debut season with Brighton & Hove Albion following his move from Newcastle United last summer.

The Gambian winger joined Brighton for a club record £33million fee from Newcastle United. Despite not playing a game for Newcastle, the 20-year-old is one of the club’s all-time record sales behind Elliot Anderson and Andy Carroll.

Minteh scored seven goals in 37 appearances for Brighton, including two against Newcastle in the FA Cup at St James’ Park and at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League.

But Brighton ultimately finished eighth in the Premier League and missed out on European football due to their rivals Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup. Had Manchester City won the FA Cup over Palace, Brighton would have qualified for the Conference League.

The Seagulls still have a slim chance of earning a Conference League spot if Palace are removed from Europe due to a multi-club ownership situation with John Textor and Lyon.

Minteh spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Feynoord and played in the Champions League before joining Brighton.

Brighton have recently tasted European football after competing in the Europa Leauge while Newcastle qualified for the Champions League again after missing out on Europe last season.

Reflecting on the season, Minteh said: “I would say it was a mixed season. We had good moments, we played good football, but in the end, it wasn’t what we set out for.

“Our target was to push for Europe again and build on last season. Missing out is tough to take, especially with the talent we have in the squad.

“It hurts, for sure. Everyone in the dressing room was disappointed. We had meetings toward the end where we said, ‘Let’s finish strong, let’s fight to the end,’ but we let it slip at key moments.

“The group is hungry though. We know we’re good enough to compete in Europe. That’s the next step.

“We need to improve tactically; our game management, especially when we’re ahead. And mentally, to stay sharp in every game, not just the big ones. That’s something the manager’s been pushing.”

Minteh then looked ahead to where Brighton need to strengthen in the transfer market, requesting players who ‘want to fight’ and ‘can help control games’.

“I think maybe a bit more depth in midfield, and someone who can help control games when it gets tense,” he added. “And possibly another forward; someone experienced, to give us more variety in attack.

“We need players who want to fight, who don’t hide in difficult moments. You can have all the skills, but if you don’t have the hunger, you won’t survive in this league. We need that winning mentality. We know we can do better. Next season, we go again; stronger, sharper, and with a point to prove.”

After being promoted alongside Newcastle in 2017, Brighton have established themselves as a top-half Premier League side in recent seasons, finishing in the top nine in three of the last four campaigns.

