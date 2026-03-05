Mohammed VI foundation donates Ramadan food relief to needy Muslims

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Mohammed VI Foundation for African Oulema on Thursday distributed food items to vulnerable Muslims in The Gambia as part of its annual Ramadan support programme.

Held at its headquarters in Senegambia, the donation, which included rice, onions, and cooking oil, forms part of the foundation’s social responsibility activities aimed at assisting disadvantaged communities during the fasting month.

Speaking at the presentation, Qadi Omar Secka said the initiative reflects the spirit of solidarity associated with Ramadan. He noted that the foundation continues to prioritise support for orphans, persons with disabilities, poor households, and unpaid religious leaders, adding that the intervention has been carried out repeatedly over the years.

Secka explained that the foundation, established in Morocco in 2015, has expanded its work across African countries to strengthen cooperation with Muslim communities. He disclosed that this year’s programme targets 150 beneficiaries under the food distribution, with additional outreach planned for widows outside the Greater Banjul Area and elderly scholars who have long served their communities.

According to him, more than 1,500 people have benefited from the initiative since its introduction in The Gambia. He urged well off members of society to support the needy during Ramadan.

Beneficiaries Ebrima Jarra and Amie Ndow expressed gratitude for the assistance and prayed for continued support for the donors.