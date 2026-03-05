WFD stage parliamentary simulation exercise for women aspiring candidates 

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) recently stage parliamentary simulation exercise for aspiring female candidates at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo.

The event brought together National Assembly members, women, and development partners to strengthen women’s participation in politics ahead of the 2026 to 2027 electoral cycle. The exercise formed part of the Women in Political Leadership project implemented by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office through the GIA Programme and the British High Commission.

Organisers said the simulation aimed to give women practical exposure to parliamentary procedures under the theme of women in parliament.

Dedgen Jobe, a speaker at a simulation exercise, told participants that women’s political inclusion must go beyond symbolism, stressing that representation should translate into real influence on national priorities.

Speaker Jobe urged aspiring candidates to claim their voice, build alliances, and understand power as a responsibility tied to service. The exercise, participants were told, should be treated seriously because future leadership roles could emerge from the experience.

Tabu Njie Sarr, Country Director of WFD, described the exercise as an important step in strengthening women’s leadership in governance in The Gambia. She said participants were drawn from all 53 constituencies and from political parties, civil society, and women’s networks to enhance readiness for leadership.

Sarr noted that women remain underrepresented despite forming more than half of the population, citing that as of 2025, women hold only three ministerial posts and five of the 58 National Assembly seats. She said the simulation would also allow participants to debate a charter on the rights and dignity of women and girls, including those living with disabilities, while addressing barriers such as discriminatory candidate selection, limited financing and political violence.

Harriet King, Harriet King, British High Commissioner, said the gathering marked a moment for Gambian women to step forward into decision-making spaces. She told the participants they were being prepared not only to take part in politics but to shape it, noting that the upcoming electoral cycle makes their involvement essential.

Commissioner King pointed to social pressure, financial constraints, and online harassment as hurdles many women face, but said the simulation would help build confidence to challenge those barriers. She reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s support for efforts that expanded women’s political participation.

Buba Jatta, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, said the initiative comes at a defining time for the country’s democracy. He stressed that Parliament can only be fully representative if its composition reflects the population, noting that women’s absence from decision-making weakens the system.

Jatta said the exercise should encourage women to move from nominated positions to contesting and winning constituency seats on merit. He added that the National Assembly is working through legislative support, dialogue on electoral reforms, and gender sensitive measures to improve the environment for women’s representation.

he urged participants to engage seriously in the democratic process.