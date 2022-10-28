MOYS APPOINTS COACHES FOR ATHLETICS AND VOLLEYBALL

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has appointed three highly qualified coaches for the Gambia athletics and volleyball associations, reliable sources told The Standard.

According to our source, two of the coaches are for athletics while the other is for volleyball.” Athletics is one of the biggest sports in the country and it has of late generated a lot of interest with tangible achievements at regional, continental and global levels. Similarly, Gambian volleyball, more so beach volleyball is now very much respected around the world after Gambia won the African men’s title at the All Africa Games a few years ago. The government feels that these associations should be helped with quality technicians to improve performance level among athletes,” a senior official told The Standard.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Council has confirmed the appointments of the coaches and announced they would be unveiled on Wednesday November 2 at a press conference. The NSC would not however disclose the names of the three coaches, saying they would only be known on the day of their unveiling.