MOYS, BASSE AREA COUNCIL SIGN PARTNERSHIP FOR BASSE MINI-STADIUM 

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

The Ministry of Youths and Sport and Basse Area Council on Friday signed a partnership for the transformation, management and operations of the Basse Mini-Stadium.

According to Sport Minister Bakary Badjie, the agreement is part of the broader decentralisation agenda intended to empower local authorities to take ownership of sports facilities in line with national development goals.

- Advertisement -

The minister further said his ministry will continue to provide policy guidance and oversight to guarantee that the stadium operates in line with national expectations.

“Talent development is not based on good coaches or administrators. All of them cannot make things happen if the facility in which they play is not up to standard. So Basse, just like any other area in the country, deserves a good facility,” Badjie said.

The chairman of the Basse Area Council, Mahmoud Ceesay, said the lack of a standard sports facility has hampered sports development in Basse, a situation he said, needs serious reflection.

- Advertisement -

He said the benefits of a good facility transcends sports alone, as it can help improved the health of the old and sick who can use the complex for fitness and recovery exercises. He assured the minster that all funds for the stadium project would be rightfully invested.

The chairman said his council has prioritised institutional strengthening over immediate infrastructure expansion. “With the limited financial capacity and a modest annual budget, the leadership chose to focus on building sound governance systems, accountability mechanisms, and financial discipline before embarking on major projects,” he said.

Chairman Ceesay further reaffirmed his council’s readiness to support sporting competitions and collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure players compete under proper conditions, including improved lighting and essential logistics.

MoYS Permanent Secretary Bulli Dibba, and the acting executive director of The Gambia National Sport Council, Mahmoud Jawla, called for a structured management and community ownership in securing the stadium’s future.

Saikou Bah, the National Assembly Member for Basse and chairman of the National Assembly Select Committee on Sport, pledged strong legislative backing for sports advancement in the region.

The ceremony concluded with the official signing of the documents by representatives of both institutions, followed by a symbolic handshake.