MRCG celebrates launch of African Population Cohorts Consortium

Press release

The MRC Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM) is proud to announce the formal launch of the African Population Cohorts Consortium (APCC) a milestone in African-led health research and data innovation.

“As a member of the APCC Interim Steering Committee, I am honoured to have contributed to shaping this visionary platform. The APCC brings together over 40 large-scale population cohorts from 16 African countries to harness the power of longitudinal data for science, public health, policy, and impact”, said Prof Umberto D’Alessandro, MRCG at LSHTM Unit Director.

This Consortium is a major step towards strengthening research for population science driven in Africa by Africans, for Africa. Its ambitious research agenda will tackle some of the most pressing health challenges of our time, including the interconnection between climate change and health, health and wellbeing within a lifespan, as well as universal access to health.

We commend Wellcome for the renewed £4 million investment to establish a permanent APCC Secretariat hosted by the Science for Africa Foundation. This support will activate critical governance structures and foster greater research collaboration across the continent.

MRCG at LSHTM is committed to advancing APCC’s mission and ensuring African communities are not just the subjects of research but are active leaders in shaping it.