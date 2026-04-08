NaNA boss hails Nafa’s impact 

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By Olimatou Coker

Malang Fofana, Executive Director of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), has expressed satisfaction with the positive impact of the Nafa programme on beneficiary households in rural areas. In an interview during a cash transfer event in the Central River Region, Fofana stated that the programme, now in its third cycle, is having a life-changing impact on many communities.

“The impact is very impressive,” Fofana said. “We’ve seen people venturing into poultry, backyard gardening, and petty trading. Some have even bought farm implements, horses, and donkey carts to support their households with more income after receiving cash transfers.”

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Ousman Ceesay, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Vice President, emphasised that the cash transfer is part of the government’s larger programme to eradicate poverty and develop human capital, as outlined in the national development plan. “This programme is contributing to elevating the living conditions of our vulnerable people, enabling them to have basic necessities in life,” he said.

Alaye Barra, Director of Social Welfare, acknowledged that the data used to select beneficiaries was collected four years ago, and some households may have experienced changes in their economic status. “We are working to update the social registry to ensure that those who need support are included,” she said.

Beneficiaries from various regions, including North Bank, Central River Region, Upper River Region, and Lower River Region, expressed delight with the impact of the program. Some urged the government to extend the duration of the program.

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The Nafa program, a sub-component of the rice project, is being implemented in 36 of the poorest districts in The Gambia. While 20 districts have already graduated from the program, beneficiaries in the remaining 16 districts continue to receive 3,000 dalasi every two months, along with behavioral change support activities.