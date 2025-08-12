NAWETTAN STARTS ON AUG 19

- Advertisement -

The draw for the Serekunda West Nawettan championship was conducted on Sunday, unveiling a 40- team tournament that starts on August 19.

The teams are drawn in 8 groups, each containing 5 teams, meaning each team must play four matches in the group stage.

The draw follows a grueling qualifying round to fill the four available places each year.

Among those who succeeded in the qualifiers are three new comers, Team Onana, Runn Mango and Newcastle United. The fourth place went to Old Jeshwang United who fought back from relegation to regain their place in the Nawettan proper.

Super Cup

Meanwhile reigning league champions Campbell Town FC will lock horns with Cup winners Jeshwang City in the super cup on the 17 August in the curtain raiser of zone’s summer programme.