NCCE ends constituency dialogue on 2024 draft constitution

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its EU-funded GREAT Initiative, recently concluded a-3-weeks constituency consultative Dialogues on the 2024 Draft Constitution.

The dialogue organised under the theme “A New Constitution for a New Republic: Get Informed, Get Involved”, targeted National Assembly Members (NAMs) and their Constituents aiming to provide a platform for direct civic engagement to enhance understanding of the 2024 Draft Constitution, and gather feedback to inform the legislative process, and strengthen the link between representatives and the electorate.

Momodou AH Bah, a programme officer at NCCE, said following the democratic transition in December 2016, the government initiated a number of reforms, including legal reform to develop a new constitution that will uphold democratic principles, protect human rights, and promote good governance.

He said following the rejection of the 2020 draft, the government decided to revitalise the constitutional building process.

“A new draft Constitution was tabled in parliament and subsequently withdrawn for further stakeholder consultations with the intention of reintroducting it in June,” he said.

Mr Bah added that the dialogue provided a platform for direct civic engagement and enhanced understanding on the content of the 2024 draft.

He urged Gambians to approach the process with openness to ensure the successful passage of the new constitution.

Baboucarr Mansally, the councillor for Tallinding North Ward, welcomed the dialogue saying it would help enlighten Gambians about the constitution.