Nigeria, Gambia strengthen relations as ValueJet begins direct flights

Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt Omololu Majekodunmi, has said the airline’s inaugural flight to Banjul, The Gambia, will strengthen the country’s trade relations with Nigeria.

Omololu, who restated the airline’s commitment to safe and efficient operations, expressed confidence in the Lagos-Banjul route, backed by the deployment of its CRJ-900 aircraft.

He further said, given that the carrier was the only one offering direct flight to Banjul, the Lagos-Banjul connection would strengthen economic ties and foster tourism between both countries.

He said: “The launch of our Lagos to Banjul flight is yet another important milestone in ValueJet’s vision to enhance regional connectivity and contribute to the economic growth of West Africa. Our commitment is to make travel within the continent more accessible and efficient with fares as low as N500, 000.

According to him, the route offers immense opportunities for trade, investment and cultural exchange with The Gambia’s growing tourism sector and Nigeria’s bustling business landscape.

The carrier’s inaugural flight to Banjul on May 15, 2025, was marked with fanfare and the cutting of the ribbon in front of the check-in counters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to signal the official opening of the route.

Those in attendance included the ambassador of The Gambia to Nigeria, Mohamadou Musa Njie, Director of Tourism Promotions, Gambia Tourism Board, Tracy Osakwe and Liaison Officer of Gambia High Commission, Ansumana Ceesay and some media personalities like Issac and Nneka Moses of Goge Africa.

The Gambian government also expressed readiness to support the carrier and its passengers, acknowledging the airline’s plan to foster regional integration.