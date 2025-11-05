PROFILE: Ousman Sabally, legendary educationist and sports instructor

- Advertisement -

By Hassan Gibril

In the realm of Gambian sports, few individuals have left an indelible mark as Ousman Sabally.

A basketball legend, an inspirational coach, and a dedicated physical education teacher, Sabally’s contributions to Gambian sports and education are a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence.

A pioneer in Gambian basketball

Sabally’s impact on Gambian basketball is immeasurable.

As a key member of the Kent Street Vous (KSV) team, he played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s basketball landscape.

He was a solid member of the 1st basketball team called the Kent Stree Vous (KSV) team which used to play at St Augustine’s School (Hagan Street, Banjul) against the school team comprising Roman Catholic priests such as the late Father Coma, Father Fagan, Sonnie Joiner and the late Donald Sock.

Sabally’s leadership and expertise also helped establish the 1st Gambian national basketball team, which went on to win the 1st gold medal in basketball for The Gambia at the Semaine Nationale (Senegalese “National Youth Week”) sports competition in Dakar (Senegal) in 1972.

A respected educator and coach

A graduate from the University of Georgia, Athens, USA in sports medicine and physical education, Sabally’s passion for sports and education even extended beyond his playing days.

As a physical education teacher and basketball coach at St Augustine’s High School (since 1979 until his retirement in 1996), he inspired and mentored generations of students, imparting valuable life skills and lessons that transcended the sports field.

His dedication, professionalism, and jovial nature earned him the respect and admiration of his students.

A legacy that endures

Sabally’s legacy extends far beyond his achievements on the basketball court.

Together with his peers of the Kent Street Vous such as Saja Taal, Sol Jarra, Tamsir Jagne, Bai Mass Taal, Abdoulie Baax Touray just to name a few, he played a key role in establishing the Gambia Basketball Federation and served as its vice president.

As a matter of fact, Sabally was actually one of the main pillars that formed what was originally called the “Roundball Association” which later metamorphosed into the “Gambia Basketball Federation”

His contributions to Gambian sports have been recognised through a legendary basketball tournament in his honour, a testament to his enduring impact on the country’s sports landscape.

Lessons for future generations

Ousman Sabally’s life and legacy offer valuable lessons for the present and future generations of Gambian youth.

His commitment to excellence, his passion for sports and education, and his dedication to mentoring and coaching are an inspiration to us all.

As we celebrate his life and achievements, we are therefore reminded of the importance of hard work, perseverance, and service to others.

Conclusion

Ousman Sabally’s remarkable journey is a shining example of the power of sports to transform lives and communities.

His legacy serves as a beacon of inspiration for our Gambian youth, reminding them of the importance of dedication, hard work, and a commitment to excellence.

As we honour his life and achievements, we are inspired to strive for greatness and to make a positive impact in our communities.

Congratulations to Ousman Sabally on his well-deserved recognition.

May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate future generations of Gambian athletes and sports enthusiasts.