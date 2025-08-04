PURA and GCCPC must address NAWEC

- Advertisement -

Why is this the case? The rains cannot be a reason for such a serious technical issue to deny thousands of homes and families access to electricity at this critical time.

Nawec has to have quality and robust infrastructure in place so that its facilities don’t fall down every now and again especially during the rainy season. So much money has been invested in Nawec over the years and decades so that by today we should have had solid infrastructure in place to withstand even the strongest forces nature.

The Gambia is not a disaster prone country. No earthquakes, no tsunami, no unending torrential downpours for days on end, no snow and no hurricane or tornadoes.

We have only light to moderate downpours only between July and October at most. That’s not the kind of weather to warrant such disruptions to a vital service like electricity.

Communities, businesses and families need electricity the most during the rains. To ensure our security and safety and to keep businesses running. When it rains, so many facilities are necessary to run to keep people comfortable and safe. Hence, Nawec should ensure that its infrastructure is such that it can withstand the kind and amount of rainfall in the Gambia.

We cannot and should not normalize this disruptions on the basis that machines are machines which can breakdown anytime, and rain is a problem. Rains are not a problem but a fact of nature necessary for the survival and development people and planet. Therefore rain should not be a challenge especially the kind of rainfall we have.

I urge PURA and GCCPC to look into this because it is unfair that consumers buy Cashpower yet sit in darkness, heat and fear at home. We cannot pay for a service yet denied that service. When it rains, thieves and armed robbers take advantage to attack. We need our lights on at home to enhance our security in that time.

We need an efficient Nawec to deliver quality services. So far we are not getting quality, efficient services. Electricity is a fundamental right of the people and it should be delivered efficiently 24/7 to the people.

For The Gambia, Our Homeland

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh