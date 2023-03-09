Qatar Chamber to enhance commercial ties with Gambia, Cuba

Qatar Chamber held a series of meetings with officials from Gambia and Cuba to discuss economic and investment co-operation opportunities at the Chamber’s Doha headquarters Tuesday.

Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari held a meeting with Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Deborah Rivas Saavedra, as well as with Gambia chamber of commerce and industry board member David Jeng.

Al-Kuwari and Saavedra’s meeting touched on economic and commercial relations between Qatar and Cuba and the means to enhance them. It also discussed ways to strengthen co-operation between the private sectors of both countries and reviewed the investment climate in Qatar and Cuba.

Speaking at the meeting, Saavedra lauded Qatar-Cuba“friendly relations” and stressed Cuba’s strong desire to bolster co-operation in various commercial fields and other economic sectors.

“Cuba welcomes Qatari investments. Cuba is offering multiple opportunities in almost all sectors,” said Saavedra, who invited Qatari businessmen and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in the Havana international fair slated this November.

Al-Kuwari also lauded the co-operation relations between Qatar and Cuba and the common desire to develop them, especially in the commercial and investment fields. He also stressed the chamber’s keenness to boost relations between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts around the world.

He invited the Cuban delegation to benefit from the incentives being offered by Qatar to foreign investors and the country’s world-class infrastructure and leading economic legislation.

On the other hand, during al-Kuwari’s meeting with Jeng and his accompanying delegation, both officials reviewed ways to enhance commercial and economic co-operation between both sides.

Al-Kuwari underscored Qatar and Gambia’s“distinctive relations,” saying“there is room to furthering co-operation, especially in the economic and commercial aspects, and that Qatari businessmen are eager to learn about the opportunities in Gambia’s agriculture, services, oil and gas, and mining sectors.”

During the meeting, the participants agreed on the importance of activating the memorandum of understanding signed between both chambers, which aims to promote co-operation between Qatari and Gambian businessmen and explore the investment opportunities available in both countries.

They also stressed the importance of establishing a joint business council that would discuss the possibility to forging economic and commercial partnerships and alliances.

“Gambia’s investment environment and the incentives being offered by the country have been attracting foreign investors in various sectors, the foremost of which is mining,” Jeng said.