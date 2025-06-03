QUARTER FINALS IN FA CUP TODAY

- Advertisement -

The ball will be rolled out simultaneously at different venues today as eight teams left in the FA Cup battle for a place in the semifinals.

With last year’s holder Medina United FC already knocked out, a new name will be inscribed in the trophy this year. Among the eight teams to take to the field today, Real de Banjul, Hawks Wallidan and GPA are the most experienced but since the FA Cup often provides surprises, the likes of Hart FC, TMT and Unigue Global FC can all dream of a fairy tale story today.

Real will lock horns with GPA at Sere -Kunda East, while Greater Tomorrow meets Unique Global in Brikama. Harts FC are up against Hawks at Kabakel as TMT meets Wallidan at the Gold Project in Yundum.