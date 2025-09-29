REAL BOWS OUT OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

- Advertisement -

Gambian champions Real de Banjul honourably bowed out of the Caf Champions League Saturday after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Moroccan side AS FAR in their preliminary tie. With both legs played in Morocco (Gambia lacks a standard stadium), The Whites put up a respectable display, created many positives and showed great potential in the two matches.

The Gambian champions lost 2-0 in the first leg and also lost the second leg 2-1, with striker Musa Ceesay scoring the lone goal. Real’s participation marked a psychological boost and confidence building in Gambian football which has been absent from Caf club competitions for a very long time.

On exiting the competition after the blast of the whistle, Real officials praised the collective hard work of the players and fans for a short but “amazing experience that will leave a lasting positive impact on the future of our club”.