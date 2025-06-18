Remapsen marks milestone for health and environmental advocacy

- Advertisement -

The African Media Network for Health and Environmental Promotion (REMAPSEN) recently celebrated its 5th anniversary, highlighting half a decade of impactful work in health and awareness creation across Africa1.

Since its inception, Remapsen has championed initiatives that bridge policy and grassroots action, focusing on sustainable public health.

A statement issued by Remapsen President

Bamba Youssouf marking anniversary reads: “On this Friday, June 13, 2025, REMAPSEN celebrates its fifth anniversary of promoting health and the environment in Africa. This is an opportunity for me to thank each member of our young organization for the work accomplished in raising awareness and advocacy in such a short time.

“While the first five-year term of our network was dedicated to organizing and implementing REMAPSEN in its member countries (approximately 40), the second will be dedicated to reaffirming its leadership. Indeed, the media, still considered the fourth estate, must now assume their responsibilities in informing populations in the face of the emergence of new pandemics, such as COVID-19 in 2020. And who better than the media could play this role today? I therefore urge all African media outlets to strengthen their commitment to a continent where every person has a legal right to accurate and truthful information in the areas of health and the environment. Africa will be better for it. Happy birthday to Remapsen.”