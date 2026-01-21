Rise project boosts rural livelihoods with Nafa cash transfers

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Rise Project has expanded its reach, benefiting new household in rural communities with a total of D6000 in cash transfers. The Resilience, Inclusion, Skills and Equity (RISE) project, jointly funded by the World Bank and the Gambia Government, is being implemented by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), Department of Community Development (DCD), and Directorate of Social Welfare (DSW).

The Nafa Program, a sub-component of RISE, provides bi-monthly cash transfers of D3000 to beneficiaries in the 20 poorest districts, with 3 districts already graduated. The program has now expanded to 16 additional rural districts, covering over 15,000 beneficiary households.

In Essau, North Bank Region, beneficiary Jarri Jallow expressed gratitude, stating, “The cash will help me take care of my family, especially my 7 children.” Similarly, in Jinack, beneficiaries welcomed the initiative, with Ebou Bobb, Accountant at NaNA, highlighting the introduction of a new payment plan through Wave, a fintech solution.

“This mode of payment is quick, safe, and secure,” Bobb explained. “Beneficiaries are registered, and payment is done cashlessly, reducing security risks.”

Yusupha Manneh, Community Development Officer, noted that beneficiaries receive D6000 for 2 months, with Wave facilitating the process. Beneficiary Yassin Bah thanked NaNA and the government, stating, “The money will support my family and help me start a small business.”

The RISE project aims to enhance livelihoods and promote economic inclusion in rural Gambia.