When excellence speaks for itself; Celebrating Gambia legal brilliance at World stage

Press release

In recent times, questions have been raised sometimes loudly and unfairly about the quality and global recognition of graduates from The University of The Gambia (UTG). Rather than engage in debate, there are moments when facts, performance, and quiet excellence provide the most dignified response. One such moment unfolded at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands. On one of the most consequential international legal stages of our time, The Gambia’s legal team stood with confidence, intellect, and professionalism in the Rohingya case before the International Court of Justice. And among this distinguished team were Gambian lawyers whose academic foundations were laid at UTG, proving that competence, credibility, and intellectual rigour know no geographical boundaries. At the forefront of this formidable team was Honourable Dawda A. Jallow, Attorney General and Minister of Justice. A proud graduate of the UTG, his leadership, legal insight, and strategic vision elevated The Gambia’s presence on the international stage. His performance was a powerful affirmation that UTG produces leaders capable of navigating the highest echelons of global law.

Alongside him, Senior State Counsel Mariama Ngum, another UTG-trained legal luminary, demonstrated unmatched professionalism, sharp legal acumen, and unwavering dedication. Her arguments reflected not just mastery of the law but also the depth and quality of training she received at UTG, shining a light on the calibre of Gambian legal education.

The team was further strengthened by Principal State Counsel Chalis C Njai, a UK-trained Gambian lawyer, whose expertise and collaborative spirit exemplified the power of synergy among Gambian professionals, regardless of where their training began. His contribution underscored that The Gambia’s legal talent thrives both at home and abroad.

Irrespective of the outcome of the case, one fact is indisputable: Gambian lawyers performed with distinction on one of the most respected legal platforms in the world. The Hague is not merely symbolic; it is where international law is tested at its highest level. And UTG-trained professionals were not passive observers, they were advocates.

For the higher education family in The Gambia, this moment is a source of immense pride. It affirms that investment in national institutions of higher learning yields results that resonate far beyond our borders. To current and prospective students, it sends a clear message: excellence is possible, relevance is real, and global impact can begin at home.

We extend our profound appreciation to Honourable Dawda A Jallow for his exemplary leadership, to Mariama Ngum for her dedication and legal brilliance, and to Chalis C Njai for his expertise and commitment. Each of you has elevated The Gambia’s name and proven that world-class impact starts with local foundations. To all students: study diligently, aim high, and trust in your training. The path from the UTG to The Hague is no longer symbolic, it is proven. When our graduates stand confidently before the world, excellence speaks louder than any criticism ever could.