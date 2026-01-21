Unesco moves to strengthen peace infrastructure in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has concluded a three-day national workshop in The Gambia, aimed at strengthening the country’s peace infrastructure, promoting social cohesion, and addressing misinformation and disinformation. The workshop, held in partnership with the UN Peacebuilding Fund, brought together government officials, civil society, community leaders, youth, and partners to reflect on past challenges and identify solutions for the future.

“Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, inclusion, and opportunity,” said Maimuna Sidibeh, Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO. “This workshop marks a significant moment in our journey towards a more peaceful and respectful society.”

The I4Peace programme, implemented by UNESCO, UNDP, and ITC, has achieved significant milestones, including a national assessment on hate speech, establishment of fact-checking platforms, and integration of verification tools in journalism training. “We are proud that the University of The Gambia now includes modules on ethnicity in journalism education,” said Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Resident Representative.

The programme has reached schools, communities, and over 2,000 leaders, building a foundation for peaceful co-existence. Lamin Gassama, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, emphasised the importance of local collaboration, fact-checking, and hate speech research in building resilience.

As The Gambia approaches a critical year in 2026, Gassama stressed the need to continue efforts with a focus on accountability, prevention, and sustainability. The workshop marks the official conclusion of the I4Peace project, which has made meaningful impacts at the community level.