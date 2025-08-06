Sailing through the elections with peace and unity

- Advertisement -

As the 2026 elections draw nearer, political temperatures are rising, and with them, dangerous rhetoric is beginning to resurface. The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP), the country’s two biggest political forces, are trading accusations of stoking tribal sentiments to consolidate support. This path is perilous. If allowed to continue, it risks undermining the peace and unity that Gambians hold dear.

Tribalism has no place in modern democracy. Our diversity should be a strength, not a weapon to divide us. History across Africa teaches us that when elections become ethnic contests, nations bleed, and the wounds take generations to heal. Gambia must not walk that road.

The way forward is simple but urgent. Political leaders must rise above cheap tactics and embrace responsible rhetoric. They must publicly denounce any form of tribal provocation—whether from supporters, party surrogates, or rivals.

- Advertisement -

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), civil society, and the media must also play their roles in promoting issue-based campaigns and calling out divisive language wherever it arises.

Furthermore, Gambians themselves must resist being manipulated. We must demand policies, not insults; debates, not divisions. Let us reject any attempt to reduce our national identity to tribal boxes.

Religious and traditional leaders, who command respect across communities, should also speak with one voice to remind the nation that elections come and go, but Gambia remains.

- Advertisement -

This is a time for maturity, not mayhem. Let every party campaign with dignity, and let the people vote with conscience. The ballot is a sacred tool, not a tribal sword.

With collective restraint, respect for differences, and commitment to peaceful engagement, Gambia can sail through this election season not only peacefully, but proudly—as an example for the region and beyond.