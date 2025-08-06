The Faye-Sonko administration in Senegal: A comprehensive analysis of reforms and anti-Corruption efforts

- Advertisement -

By Ricky Peters

The “Jubbanti Koom” plan sets an ambitious target of mobilising over 5,000 to 5,667 billion FCFA (approximately $8.16 billion) over a four-year period (2025-2029) without resorting to external borrowing. Prime Minister Sonko has explicitly stated that 90% of these resources are expected to be generated internally. The plan’s pillars, which include food, energy, land, and even monetary autonomy, evoke a return to post-independence developmental strategies, signaling a desire to break from conventional budgetary mechanisms and strengthen the State’s financial independence. This economic framework is firmly anchored in the broader presidential Vision 2050, which aims for a sovereign, green, low-carbon, and resilient Senegal.

1. Monetary reform: Ambitions for a national currency and CFA Franc review

A cornerstone of the administration’s sovereignty agenda is monetary reform. President Faye has expressed a clear intention to cease the circulation of the CFA franc in Senegal, remove it as the official currency, and ultimately establish a new national currency. He has articulated this position by stating, “There’s no sovereignty if there is no monetary sovereignty”. This stance reflects a deep-seated desire to reclaim full economic control. However, in response to concerns from foreign investors, President Faye clarified in March 2023 that Senegal would initially pursue reform of the CFA franc at a regional level, considering the creation of a national currency only if regional efforts prove unsuccessful. This approach acknowledges the complexities of exiting a long-standing monetary union. It is worth noting that the broader Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Senegal is a member, has its own plan to introduce a common currency, the “Eco,” with a target launch date of July 2027.

2. Strategic resource management: Oil, gas, and contract renegotiations

The administration also plans to assert greater control over Senegal’s natural resources. President Faye advocates for the renegotiation of contracts with corporations operating in the energy, mining, and fishing sectors. A specific pledge involves the equitable distribution of profits from a gas field expected to commence production in 2024. Shortly after assuming office, the administration initiated an audit of the mining, oil, and gas sectors, signaling a commitment to transparency and optimising national benefits from these resources. The government anticipates raising 884 billion CFA francs from the renegotiation of contracts, particularly in the oil and mining sectors. Senegal’s state-owned oil company, Petrosen, estimates that the country’s two main oil and gas deposits could yield an average of 700 billion CFA francs ($1.1 billion) annually over 30 years. Furthermore, new policies for the hydrocarbons sector are expected in 2025, with a focus on developing local content strategies and updating the existing tax framework.

3. Fiscal consolidation and domestic resource mobilisation

Central to the “Jubbanti Koom” plan is a robust strategy for fiscal consolidation and increasing domestic resource mobilisation. The plan aims to significantly narrow the budget deficit from 12% of GDP in 2024 to 3% by 2027. Measures to achieve this include merging and downsizing state institutions, which is projected to save approximately 50 billion CFA francs. The government also plans to eliminate tax exemptions in certain sectors, notably the largely untaxed digital economy (including online gaming and mobile money), and to increase taxes on tobacco from 70% to 100%. Additionally, the introduction of visa fees for visitors from non-African countries and African states that require visas for Senegalese citizens is projected to generate 60 billion CFA francs. The government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation is further underscored by its efforts to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation and reform energy subsidies. In support of these efforts, the World Bank approved $115 million in concessional financing in June 2025, specifically to bolster Senegal’s fiscal reforms, public financial management, and domestic resource mobilisation.

The strong emphasis on “sovereignty” and “90% internal financing” for the “Jubbanti Koom” plan represents a clear ideological stance. This ambition, however, exists in juxtaposition with the reality of Senegal’s high public debt, which stood at 119% of GDP. Furthermore, the IMF suspended its programmes due to “misrepresentations” of debt figures by the previous administration. The World Bank’s recent $115 million package, largely tied to measurable reforms, indicates continued external oversight and conditionality. This situation creates a paradox: while asserting independence, Senegal remains deeply entangled in international financial systems and faces skepticism from donors. The success of this “sovereign” approach will depend heavily on the actual capacity to mobilise internal resources and manage debt, a feasibility that is questioned by analysts. The administration’s ability to achieve its ambitious economic targets without significant external borrowing will be a critical test of its “sovereignty” agenda. Failure to meet these targets could lead to increased public discontent and potentially compel a re-evaluation of its economic strategy, possibly requiring a more conciliatory approach to international partners. The “truth operation” and external audit highlighting the severe economic legacy make the self-reliance goal particularly challenging.

B. Governance and institutional reforms

The Faye-Sonko administration has embarked on a comprehensive program of governance and institutional reforms, aiming to reshape the country’s political and judicial landscape.

1. Constitutional amendments: Presidential powers and judicial structure

A key promise made by President Faye was to reduce presidential powers and reintroduce the vice presidency, signaling a commitment to a more balanced distribution of executive authority. Furthermore, the administration intends to transform the Senegalese Constitutional Council into a full-fledged Constitutional Court, positioning it as the apex of the judicial structure. This reform aims to enhance judicial independence and accountability. Plans also include reforming the Superior Council of the Judiciary, revising penal and criminal procedure codes, and strengthening the independence of the public prosecutor’s office.

The administration’s reform efforts have not been without friction. A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at abolishing the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) and the High Council of Territorial Collectivities (HCCT) was notably rejected by the parliament in September 2024. This parliamentary pushback, occurring when President Faye did not yet command a majority in the National Assembly, underscored a significant tension between the executive’s reformist ambitions and existing institutional checks and balances. In response to this rejection, President Faye took decisive action, dismissing the presidents of the CESE and HCCT and subsequently dissolving the National Assembly, calling for snap legislative elections. This sequence of events reveals a strong executive will to overcome legislative obstacles, even by exercising its constitutional powers to dissolve parliament. While President Faye later secured a super-majority in the November 2024 legislative elections, this initial clash sets a precedent for how the executive might handle future legislative disagreements, raising questions about the long-term balance of power and the strength of democratic institutions.

The new government also aims to introduce a system where lawmakers elect the president for a single six-year term and establish a “president of the council of ministers” position, held by the leader of the majority party, with significant governing authority. This proposed change would fundamentally alter the executive structure.

2. Electoral system and democratic strengthening

In the realm of electoral reform, the administration plans to limit the President’s powers in political party involvement, aiming to create a more level playing field. Proposals also include prohibiting the accumulation of elective mandates and introducing a comprehensive Charter of Freedoms and Democracy. Discussions at the national dialogue recommended allowing prisoners to vote and replacing individual ballots with a single ballot paper to reduce costs. However, consensus was not reached on other proposals, such as automatic voter registration for young people upon turning 18 or abolishing the offence of “offending the president”.

3. Administrative efficiency and public service reform

The administration has expressed a commitment to “slim down the mammoth” of the State, indicating a desire for greater administrative efficiency. Practical measures include merging and downsising various state institutions. To enhance transparency and meritocracy in public service, the “Ligeeyal sa reew” platform was launched in the first quarter of 2025, enabling Senegalese citizens to apply for public positions competitively or to propose projects and investment opportunities. Additionally, tighter working hours have been imposed on the civil service as part of efforts to improve efficiency.

C. Social development and regional initiatives beyond economic and governance reforms, the Faye-Sonko administration has prioritised social development and specific regional initiatives to address the immediate needs and long-standing challenges faced by the Senegalese population.

1. Enhancing health and social protection systems

The government plans to establish a Social Health department, providing toll-free access for vulnerable groups, and aims for universal health coverage (UHC) that includes preventive care. Efforts are underway to improve health insurance through various funding methods and to generalise health insurance for all disabled persons, offering them free care and ensuring accessibility in healthcare infrastructure. The administration also seeks to enhance healthcare services through improved reception, integration of traditional medicine, and better emergency and patient care quality. A significant commitment is to increase the health budget allocation to at least 15% of the national budget. The “Jubbanti Koom” plan explicitly refocuses public action on clearly identified social objectives, including free healthcare, youth employment, housing, and education. In response to the high cost of living, the government has taken concrete measures from the early weeks of its mandate to support local producers and reduce the price of essential goods, such as bread, palm oil, and sugar.

2. The Diomaye plan for Casamance: Peace and development

A critical priority for President Faye is achieving definitive peace in Casamance, a region long affected by conflict. To this end, the Diomaye Plan for Casamance (PDC) has been initiated, specifically designed to support the return of displaced populations and aid the ongoing peace process. Progress has been reported, with 44% of the commitments under the PUMA (Programme d’Urgence de Modernisation des Axes et Territoires) within the PDC already realised. These achievements include the provision of construction materials for returning displaced persons, the establishment of hydraulic infrastructure (including water distribution networks), and the modernisation of localities such as Dimbaya, which involves building schools and installing telecommunication systems.

The administration’s focus on long-term economic sovereignty through “Jubbanti Koom” is strategically balanced with immediate, populist measures to alleviate the cost of living and address pressing social issues like health and youth employment. This dual approach reflects an understanding that while structural reforms are crucial for long-term development, maintaining public support requires tangible improvements in daily life. However, maintaining subsidies while simultaneously pursuing fiscal consolidation presents a significant policy challenge and a potential contradiction. The government’s ability to gradually phase out subsidies and streamline tax exemptions without triggering significant public backlash will be crucial for the success of the “Jubbanti Koom” plan and the broader economic agenda. This tension between short-term social relief and long-term fiscal health represents a major policy dilemma that could impact the administration’s stability and its relationship with international financial partners.

D. Realigning foreign policy and regional engagement

The Faye-Sonko administration has signalled a clear reorientation of Senegal’s foreign policy, driven by a strong assertion of national sovereignty. President Faye has explicitly vowed to combat the “French economic stranglehold” over Senegal. This stance has been followed by concrete actions, including Senegal’s announcement that France would need to withdraw its troops from the country and would no longer be permitted to retain a military base on Senegalese territory. This marks a decisive shift away from the country’s former colonial master.