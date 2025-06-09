SCORPIONS BEAT EQUATORIAL GUINEA, BRACES UP FOR UGANDA TODAY

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national team regrouped over the Tobaski feast in Morroco to play two friendly matches as Coach Jonathan Mckinstry continues to tinker with his team rebuilding and transformation exercise.

With the Afcon 2025 out of the window and facing a near impossible task to qualify for the world Cup, the coach demonstrated an undeterred zeal to get his team to play good football and get on a solid foundation for future challenges.

For the two friendlies, he selected a squad that include fresh starters and others who made a comeback after a long absence.

In the first encounter against Equatorial Guinea on Friday, the team won 2-1 with new revelation Scottish Championship side St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh accounting for both goals.

This evening, the Scorpions will take Uganda in the second friendly match, again, in Marrakech, Morocco.