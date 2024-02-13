Security, corruption dominate national dialogue

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Issues of security, management of public funds, and corruption dominated President Adama Barrow’s maiden national dialogue with political party leaders yesterdsay.

Almost all the speakers touched on either the current security situation in the country or corruption and mismanagement of public resources by the government.

- Advertisement -

Held at the State House, the dialogue was attended by almost all the party leaders who are currently in The Gambia with the exception of UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, who delegated his administrative secretary, Alhagie Darboe, to speak on his behalf.

Former and current cabinet ministers and different stakeholders also attended. The national dialogue is envisaged to reinforce the country’s national cohesion and tolerance, and the topics of discussion range from the political environment, religious tolerance, ethnic diversity, media and the democratic space, migration, and youth empowerment.

President Barrow said the dialogue is intended to build consensus among the political players.

- Advertisement -

“I have constantly called on my fellow Gambians to come together and work in the best interest of the country. It is every citizen’s responsibility to contribute to our national security, peace, and stability. My government holds the view that we should always strive towards a national consensus on national issues that generate divergent views. With that, all citizens will have the opportunity to participate in sustaining peace and stability,” he said.

He said political party leaders should commit themselves to ensuring that they defuse all forms of political tension. “It is our responsibility to safeguard the state, face instability, secure our resources, or live with a weak economy. We must act collectively and resolutely ahead of any potential unrest or calamity. We are blessed in The Gambia with positive social norms and values that always bring us together and help us to preserve our peaceful coexistence,” he added.

NRP leader Hamat Bah, said the management of state resources, especially the issue of land management, should be a key pillar in the discussions, adding that matters arising from land issues are becoming threats to national security.

Minister Bah said the issue of religious coexistence should also be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“We cannot allow a few individuals picking up their microphones to go about insulting and abusing others because they have the opportunity to speak. We must take a cue from what is happening in other countries where people are licensed to speak. We cannot allow a few people to destroy the religious coexistence that we enjoy in this country. We should also be responsible in the manner in which we do our politics, and we should stop intimidating our women,” he said.

Minister Bah said The Gambia and African militaries should stay away from politics.

“African armies; are good at changing governments but bad at managing governments. We want them to stay away from politics and governance,” he said.

He said the government could not be blamed for the hike in the prices of goods. “We should try and grow what we eat, eat what we grow, and stop blaming the government. [Saying otherwise] is cheap politics,” he said.

GDC leader Mamma Kandeh said: “This is The Gambia we want to see, and this is The Gambia we want our future leaders to emulate. I hope everyone here will contribute his or her quota towards this national endeavour.”

Read more about the dialogue tomorrow.