Sibanor FC is promoted to the Gambia national Second Division league following a 4-2 post-match penalty shootout victory over Ali Sowe FC in the promotion playoff on Saturday.

Sibanor FC, the champions of the West Coast regional league, kept its composure to defeat the Banjul league winners from eleven yards.

The Foni team had the lion share of possession and created numerous chances, but Ali Sowe FC’s defence was resolute and thwarted everything thrown at them.