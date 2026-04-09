SOEs contracts reset accountability drive

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The State-Owned Enterprises Commission on Tuesday formalised a new round of performance contracts and key performance indicators for major public institutions, marking a renewed push to tighten accountability, improve efficiency, and strengthen service delivery across the sector.

The agreements, signed with key entities including the National Water and Electricity Company, Gambia International Airlines, Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation and the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, form part of a wider reform programme anchored in the State-Owned Enterprises Act.

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Chair of the commission, Ousainou Ngum, said the exercise reflects a shift in how public enterprises are managed, moving from a period when they posed a heavy burden on public finances to a more stable footing driven by reforms in governance and oversight.

He said the introduction of performance contracts has been central to that transition, helping to define clear targets across financial, operational, and governance areas while strengthening monitoring through regular reporting and board supervision.

Commissioner Ngum pointed to governance reforms, including the inclusion of independent directors, as key to improving decision making and ensuring that state-owned enterprises balance their commercial objectives with their national responsibilities in service delivery and social protection.

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Under the framework, he said targets are negotiated annually between management and the commission, endorsed by boards and implemented across departments, with discussions ongoing on linking performance to incentives.

The commission highlighted the experience of the Gambia International Airlines as an example of how the system is being applied, with its current contract cycle under review as authorities consider renewal based on performance outcomes and prevailing conditions.

Attention was also drawn to developments within the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, where commission said internal reforms, stronger oversight, and improved coordination have contributed to a marked improvement in performance. Plans for the coming period include expanding operational capacity and reinforcing governance through stricter audit compliance.

Stakeholders cautioned, however, that external factors such as global market shifts and geopolitical tensions remain potential risks, particularly for sectors exposed to international price movements.

Discussions during the engagement also revealed tensions around implementation. Management at some institutions raised concerns over how sanctions are applied under the contracts, arguing that penalties should be targeted rather than collective.

The commission maintained that while responsibility is shared, enforcement measures are applied with consideration of specific circumstances.

Questions were also raised over the setting of performance targets, with some officials warning that raising benchmarks could place pressure on institutions. The commission defended the approach as reflective of growth and changing market realities while acknowledging the need for balance.

In the energy sector, structural challenges continue to weigh on performance, including underinvestment, tariff constraints, and rising demand.

Nawec MD Galo Saidy outlined ongoing efforts to stabilise supply and improve capacity while calling for clearer financing strategies and coordinated national responses to address persistent gaps.

At the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation, concerns were raised over operational inefficiencies, weak quality control, and governance challenges within cooperative structures.

Board chair at NFSPMC, Omar Mboob, said reforms are underway to improve value addition, strengthen oversight, and redefine the balance between commercial operations and public service obligations.

Mboob also pointed to the need for clearer policies on subsidies linked to food security, arguing that these should be explicitly budgeted rather than absorbed within commercial activities.

Despite the challenges, the overall direction of reform was described as steady, with growing emphasis on transparency, discipline, and collaboration across institutions.

Commissioner Ngum said the commission remains focused on consolidating gains, with performance contracts serving as a central tool to drive results and ensure that state-owned enterprises become consistent contributors to national development.