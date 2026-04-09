Gambia autism society celebrates 10 years of autism awareness

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By Aminata AP Ceesay & Kumba Jobe

The Gambia Autism Society recently celebrated 10 years of autism awareness, marking a decade of tireless efforts to promote understanding and inclusion.

The annual event, held at the Ministry of Environment in Abuko, brought together stakeholders to amplify support for the autism community.

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Rodney Hawes, Chairman of the Gambia Autism Society, highlighted the importance of creating awareness, stating, “People with autism are not weird or strange, they are just different, like every person who is disabled, and see the world in a different way.”

He said the autism community is growing rapidly in Africa, particularly in The Gambia, with at least 5 organisations promoting awareness.

Hawes acknowledged the Gambia Federation for the Disabled for advocating for the Disability Act in 2021, covering individuals with autism.

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Demba Bah, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, emphasised the importance of promoting neuro-inclusivity in health, workplaces, education, sports, and other sectors.

PS Bah advocated for policies promoting inclusivity, compassion, and social responsibility.

“Together, we can transform lives, break barriers, and create a brighter future for children living with autism and other disabilities.”

The event underscored the society’s commitment to advocating for children and families affected by autism, promoting understanding, and embracing differences.