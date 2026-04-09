NHRC says Bojang siblings’ detention after court acquittal violated Prisons Act

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has revealed that Ousainou and Amie Bojang were committed to Mile 2 Central Prison without a warrant, violating the Prisons Act.

This comes after their acquittal and discharge by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court on March 30, 2026, and subsequent re-arrest by the Gambia Police Force.

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According to the NHRC, the Prisons authorities failed to follow due process and uphold the law by accepting the Bojangs without a warrant.

The commission said it is concerned about the indiscriminate use of tear gas and water cannon, affecting protesters and innocent bystanders.

“The Police should respect the bail granted to Ousainou and Amie Bojang and act according to law and due process.”

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It added that Prison Officers should never commit anyone without a warrant and that the Executive should respect the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Personnel of The Gambia Police Force should respect and follow due process of the law and refrain from excessive use of force,” it added.

The NHRC emphasises that the actions of the police officers violated the fundamental human rights of Ousainou and Amie Bojang, guaranteed by the 1997 Constitution and international human rights instruments.

The commission reminds law enforcement agencies of their obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill human rights with utmost respect for due process.