UNDP trains journalists on SSR

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By Olimatou Coker

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered with the Office of National Security (ONS) to train community radio personnel and public relations officers on Security Sector Reform (SSR).

The 2-day training, held at African Princess Hotel, aimed to enhance communication on SSR, promote accurate reporting on national security matters, and strengthen public awareness.

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The training equip participants with tools to effectively communicate SSR concepts to their communities, foster accurate and responsible reporting on national security matters, increase public understanding of SSR and its impact on communities.

Thomas Kimaru, UNDP Project Manager, emphasised the vital role community radios play in shaping informed public dialogue, particularly in rural areas.

Lamin Sanneh, Representative of the Network of Community Radios, highlighted the initiative’s relevance and strategic importance in empowering community youth presenters with knowledge and skills to accurately report on SSR.

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The training covered key areas, including understanding the National Security Council Act 2025 and Recovery Forecast National Development Plan, familiarising participants with policies and processes underpinning security governance.

It also enhances participants’ capacity to communicate SSR issues effectively.

The initiative is part of a broader SSR project, jointly implemented by UNDP and ONS, with funding from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.

The project aims to build strong, accountable, and effective security institutions that uphold human rights and respond to the aspirations of the Gambian people.