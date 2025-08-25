spot_img
Sports

SPURS TAKES OMAR JALLOW SUPER CUP AT SK EAST 

By Fatou Gassama

Team Spurs laid claims to their first trophy in the new season on Saturday when they beat Milan 5-4 on penalty kicks to win the Super Cup named in memory of the late Omar Amadou Jallow OJ. The two sides had fought a 2-2 draw in regulation time.
Malang Daffeh who opened the scores for Spurs won himself a new pair of boots for being the first player to score in the new season. The prize was sponsored by Buur Fashion.
Daffeh also won The Man Of The Match award and collected more individual accolades including an Apple Watch, Power Bank and iPod sponsored by Apple Gambia.
Meanwhile, the Serekunda East management committee SESDO inaugurated a new pavilion called Democracy.  Read more from SK East Nawettan.

