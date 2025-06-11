Stakeholders engage land governance graduates on labour market gaps

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

A two-day multi-stakeholder dialogue focusing on the labour market for graduates in the field of land governance concluded yesterday at Ocean Bay Hotel. The dialogue brought together key players in academia, public institutions, development partners, and the private sector to discuss how to bridge the persistent gap between academic training and market demand in the land sector.

Organised under the auspices of the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the African Land Policy Centre (ALPC), the Network of Excellence on Land Governance in Africa (NELGA), and the University of The Gambia, the forum aims to stimulate collaborative action towards a more inclusive and responsive land governance system in the country.

The event is part of a regional push to improve land governance through research, education, and practical training, aligning national systems with continental best practices.

The highlight of the first day was the presentation of a newly conducted study examining the current labour market situation for graduates in land governance in The Gambia. The study revealed several critical challenges including a misalignment between university curricula and the skills demanded by employers, limited job opportunities in the public sector, and low absorption of graduates in private and civil society organisations due to a lack of awareness or capacity.

While universities are producing a growing number of graduates with specialised knowledge in land governance — encompassing land administration, surveying, geospatial analysis, and policy, stakeholders noted that these young professionals often struggle to find employment that matches their qualifications.

Prof Herbert Robinson, Vice Chancellor of the University of The Gambia, underscored the importance of the workshop.

“This workshop is an opportunity for multi-stakeholders to reflect and assess. We know that youth unemployment is a challenge in Africa and The Gambia is part of that landscape,” he said.

VC Robinson said the UTG has been producing graduates in the land sector who are actively participating in various activities within the land sector.

He acknowledged that the University of The Gambia is a powerhouse in the transformation of the country through knowledge creation and application.

“We therefore need to take the lead in ensuring that the youths are presented with the best possible opportunity to develop knowledge and the requisite skills to be change agents in the land sector,” he remarked.

The dialogue’s participatory format enabled stakeholders from government ministries, land commissions, academia, the private sector, and international partners to express their needs and perspectives.

As The Gambia continues to grapple with land-related challenges — from access and tenure security to planning and climate resilience — the need for a skilled, motivated, and adequately absorbed workforce in the land governance sector is increasingly urgent.