Stakeholders validate food, nutrition security crisis response plan

By Olimatou Coker

The Food and Nutrition Taskforce comprising stakeholders in the food and nutrition security sector and representatives from key partner institutions, on Tuesday validated the the food and nutrition security crisis response plan.

Held at Metzy Hotel, the validated plan among other things highlights the composition of the taskforce, roles of various stakeholders, response strategies and the time for each step during the implementation.

The forum created a platform for members to have a final review of the document to ensure that it is all inclusive, cross-cutting and multi-sectoral.

Malang N Fofana, the Executive Director of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), commented on the importance of the plan in combating food insecurity and malnutrition.

“Malnutrition and food insecurity are unacceptably high in the country,” Fofana Lamented.

He said The Gambia is experiencing a ‘triple burden of malnutrition’ whereby under-nutrition, over-nutrition and micronutrient deficiency co-exist. Fofana said although there has been some improvement in reducing under-nutrition over the years, the prevalence rates are still unacceptably high, while overweight and obesity are on the increase.

“For example, stunting has reduced from 24.5% in 2013 to 17.5% in 2019/2020, wasting from 12% to 5% and underweight from 16% to 12% and anaemia in women has reduced from 60% in 2013 to 44% in 2019/2023.”

He called on all stakeholders to ensure that the plan is vigorously reviewed and validated to help in addressing food insecurity and malnutrition in The Gambia.

Prof Momodou Sallah, Operational Manager from the Central Project Coordinating Unit of the RISE Project under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, who are supporting the initiative assured of his office’s continued support to food and nutrition security efforts.

The document, according to Sallah, is in line with the recovery focus National Development Plan (YIRIWA).

“The validation of the Food and Nutrition Security Crisis Response Plan takes place within a context of structural food insecurity.”

He said The Gambia remains classified as a low-income food-deficit country, producing only approximately 50% of its national food requirements.

“According to the 2024 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis (CFSVA), around 24% of the population is either food insecure or vulnerable to food insecurity even under normal conditions,” he said.

Fanding Kinteh, DPS office of the Vice President, described the plan as a critical document which is in line with the government’s objectives on achieving universal food and nutrition security for all Gambians.

The lead Consultant Dr Amadou Sowe disclosed that a nationwide consultation was conducted during the drafting of the document to ensure it is all-inclusive and relevant for effective response to food and nutrition challenges of the country.

“The Gambia is a disaster-prone country due to its geophysical conditions, climatic extremes and high levels of exposure and vulnerability. The range of potential hazards in the country includes windstorms, droughts, flash floods, extensive bushfires, urban fires are especially common in food markets, and incidence of road accidents,” Dr Sowe said.